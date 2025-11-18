Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives | Sourced

The Southern Star Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) successfully conducted an inspiring edition of “ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025”, an exclusive platform that showcases the courage, resilience and achievements of army wives. The event highlighted powerful stories of eight army wives who have forged their own identities through perseverance, resilience and hope.

ASMITA, a flagship initiative of AWWA, aims to highlight the strength and spirit of army spouses who continue to support their families while navigating the unique demands of military life. Dr Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Arjuna Awardee, Khel Ratna Awardee and Para-Athlete, and Alina Alam, founder of Mitti Café, were the special guests whose words added immense inspiration to the event. Senior veteran ladies and distinguished civilian dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Through heartfelt narratives, participants shared stories of overcoming adversity, rebuilding life after loss, pursuing ambitions during frequent relocations, and balancing personal aspirations with military commitments. Their accounts resonated deeply with the audience, reflecting the unwavering resilience and determination that define army families.

Speaking on the occasion, Komal Seth, Regional President AWWA, emphasised that “ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025” is not merely an event but a movement dedicated to nurturing self-belief, fostering mutual support, and celebrating the identity and achievements of army wives. She reaffirmed AWWA’s commitment to empower, uplift, and support the forces fraternity.

“ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025” concluded with a renewed commitment to inspire, uplift, and empower every member of the AWWA family, reinforcing that the spirit behind the soldier’s uniform is strengthened by the courage of the women who stand with them.