 Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas with Honor And Fervor
It was on July 26, 1999 that the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory over Pakistan after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including locations such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated on Wednesday with great pride and fervor during a ceremony organised at the Southern Command War Memorial, Pune. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of Pune and veterans located in the Southern Command Area of responsibility. During the ceremony, rich tributes were paid to bravehearts of Kargil War. The wreath was laid by Lieutenant General A K Singh, Army Commander, Headquarters Southern Command.



Kargil Vijay Diwas has been named after the success of Operation Vijay. On this auspicious day, Indian Armed Forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts which were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during winter months. The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and ended on 26 July 1999 with gallant victory for India.

This day reminds us of the sacrifice of our Soldiers who fought the battle of Kargil with Pakistan on the icy heights of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This year marks the 24th anniversary of that grand victory.

