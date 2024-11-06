Pune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva |

To boost voter turnout for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, the SVEEP team of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency launched a voter awareness signature campaign at Pune's Balgandharva Rangmandir.

The event saw an enthusiastic response from notable figures in the fields of art and literature, as well as general citizens, all pledging, "I will definitely vote."

The signature campaign was conducted under the guidance of Gajanan Gurav, the Election Officer of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency. Attendees signed their support and participated in a selfie session at a dedicated selfie point. Nodal officers and staff from the SVEEP team were also present to support the initiative.

The program emphasized the importance of voting to every attendee, aiming to inspire a stronger voter turnout.