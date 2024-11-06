 Pune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva

Pune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva

The event saw an enthusiastic response from notable figures in the fields of art and literature, as well as general citizens, all pledging, "I will definitely vote."

Jagruti Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva |

To boost voter turnout for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, the SVEEP team of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency launched a voter awareness signature campaign at Pune's Balgandharva Rangmandir.

The event saw an enthusiastic response from notable figures in the fields of art and literature, as well as general citizens, all pledging, "I will definitely vote."

Read Also
Pune: Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Ahead of Assembly Elections; 923 Cases...
article-image

The signature campaign was conducted under the guidance of Gajanan Gurav, the Election Officer of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency. Attendees signed their support and participated in a selfie session at a dedicated selfie point. Nodal officers and staff from the SVEEP team were also present to support the initiative.

The program emphasized the importance of voting to every attendee, aiming to inspire a stronger voter turnout.

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
SC Asks Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction To Publish Disclaimer On 'Clock' Symbol In Party Advertisements Within 36 Hours
SC Asks Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction To Publish Disclaimer On 'Clock' Symbol In Party Advertisements Within 36 Hours
A Happy Ending: Maxwell Express His Views After Getting Released By RCB
A Happy Ending: Maxwell Express His Views After Getting Released By RCB
Dvikā–Dyads: Experience The Magic Of Odissi Dance Form With Bijayini Satpathy And Prithvi Nayak At NCPA
Dvikā–Dyads: Experience The Magic Of Odissi Dance Form With Bijayini Satpathy And Prithvi Nayak At NCPA
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punit Balan Group’s Wrestler Sikander Shaikh Wins Rustam-e-Hind 2024, Fourth from Maharashtra to...

Punit Balan Group’s Wrestler Sikander Shaikh Wins Rustam-e-Hind 2024, Fourth from Maharashtra to...

Pune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva

Pune: Signature Campaign for Voter Awareness Organized at Balgandharva

Pune: Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Ahead of Assembly Elections; 923 Cases...

Pune: Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Ahead of Assembly Elections; 923 Cases...

Good News: Aamir Khan to Attend I Love Panchgani Festival, Celebrating Art, Sports, and Culture

Good News: Aamir Khan to Attend I Love Panchgani Festival, Celebrating Art, Sports, and Culture

Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate &...

Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate &...