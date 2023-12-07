Pune: Signal-Free Nagar Road Soon, Says Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre After BRTS Removal |

Following the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes late on Wednesday night, MLA Sunil Tingre has outlined a significant upcoming project for Vadgaonsheri.

Confirming the proposal, Tingre stated, “After the success of BRT lanes, we now plan to make Nagar Road signal-free. This will help in reducing traffic jams further and helping citizens travel hassle-free. It will also help in the reduction of accidents as well. A detailed plan regarding the same has been submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently. The signal-free road will begin from Shastri Nagar to Kharadi bypass easing the lives of the citizens."

When pressed for a timeline, Tingre remarked, “It is slated to happen soon.”

Speaking about the BRT removal, Tingre said, "For years, I've been addressing the issue of traffic jams on Nagar Road. We observed a surge in vehicle numbers on this route. The BRT lanes were causing severe congestion, diverting commuters and bikers onto other routes, resulting in accidents. Overturning vehicles and a rise in fatal accidents on the same road in recent years were directly linked to the BRT lanes."

"These concerns were validated by a report from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) following their research on the road, confirming that Nagar Road could function without BRT lanes, providing relief to daily commuters. Finally, after several demands, our efforts were fruitful and the BRT route was removed, he added.

"We are sure that with the BRT lane removal, the traffic will be reduced to a great extent helping people reach their destinations on time," he further said.