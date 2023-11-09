 Pune Shopkeeper Robbed Of Rs. 20,700 In Broad Daylight
Pune Shopkeeper Robbed Of Rs. 20,700 In Broad Daylight

Pune Shopkeeper Robbed Of Rs. 20,700 In Broad Daylight

According to the police, the unidentified individual initially requested a 500 rupee note in exchange for five 100 rupee notes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Pune Shopkeeper Robbed Of Rs. 20,700 In Broad Daylight | Representative Image

A shopkeeper in Pune fell victim to a cunning robbery, losing Rs. 20,700 to a man who visited the shop under the guise of exchanging currency. The suspect, wearing a helmet, entered the shop in Mukundnagar, Swargate area.

Laxman Maruni Ghag, a 50-year-old resident of Wanwadi, reported the incident.

According to the police, the unidentified individual initially requested a 500 rupee note in exchange for five 100 rupee notes. However, when the shopkeeper produced a bundle of Rs.500 notes, the suspect, feigning the arrangement of another bundle, deceitfully absconded with the money. A case has been registered at Swargate Police Station, with Assistant Police Inspector S Kolambikar leading the ongoing investigation.

