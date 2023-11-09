Pune Shopkeeper Robbed Of Rs. 20,700 In Broad Daylight | Representative Image

A shopkeeper in Pune fell victim to a cunning robbery, losing Rs. 20,700 to a man who visited the shop under the guise of exchanging currency. The suspect, wearing a helmet, entered the shop in Mukundnagar, Swargate area.

Laxman Maruni Ghag, a 50-year-old resident of Wanwadi, reported the incident.

According to the police, the unidentified individual initially requested a 500 rupee note in exchange for five 100 rupee notes. However, when the shopkeeper produced a bundle of Rs.500 notes, the suspect, feigning the arrangement of another bundle, deceitfully absconded with the money. A case has been registered at Swargate Police Station, with Assistant Police Inspector S Kolambikar leading the ongoing investigation.

