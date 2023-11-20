Pune: Shooting Incident In Baner Leaves Youth Injured | Photo Credit: Pixabay

In a shocking incident in Pune's Baner area, a young man sustained injuries in a shooting sparked by a minor dispute. The altercation unfolded near Mahabaleshwar Hotel on Sunday around 9:30pm.

According to police information, it was revealed, "A youth was shot during a dispute over a trivial matter near the Mahabaleshwar Hotel in Baner, leading to an attempted murder case filed at Chaturshringi police station. The victim was hit in the right thigh by one of three bullets fired and sought immediate medical attention." The case has been filed against Aditya Deepak Ranavare, Sagar Laxman Bansode, and their associates. Nilesh Dattatray Pimpalkar (38 years old, residing in Gujarat Colony, Kothrud) lodged the complaint.

The injured individual is identified as Akash Popat Banekar, a friend of the complainant. The altercation ensued when Rohit Nanavare and Pimplekar, colleagues in the same company, engaged in a dispute near the hotel. Nanavare suspected Pimplekar of being involved in his job termination, prompting a meeting near the Mahabaleshwar Hotel. Despite Banekar's attempt to intervene and resolve the dispute, tensions persisted.

Subsequently, Nanavare returned to the hotel with companions, Ranavare and Bansode, who verbally threatened them before Ranavare fired three shots. One of the bullets struck Banekar's right thigh, prompting him to seek refuge in a hospital at Kasarasai, Lavale, for medical treatment. Banekar is currently undergoing treatment while the Chaturshringi police continue their investigation.