Pune Shocker! Community Dog Burnt Alive By Farm Caretaker In Keshav Nagar (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Yet another disturbing case of animal cruelty involving a community dog has come to light in Pune. A community dog named 'Lalia' was brutally burnt alive by a 40-year-old farm caretaker. The accused beat the dog and then burnt him alive. The incident occurred on October 25 between 10am and 12pm near the farm located at Zed Corner in Keshav Nagar.

The complainant, Padmini Peter Stump, a social activist who works for an NGO called Mission Possible Foundation located in Bhawani Peth, alleged that the accused beat the eight-month-old dog with a stick and later burnt it alive. Stump lodged a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station, and later the case was transferred to Mundhwa Police Station.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Stump said, "My acquaintance Nagma Shikalgar called me and informed me about the incident, and when we reached the spot, we saw the dog's legs were tied with a rope, and we were told that it was dragged and thrown onto a rock. And then the dog was burnt alive. Now the accused claims that the dog was rabies-infected, but I know these are lies, and if they try to make false medical allegations, I will prove to them they are wrong. No matter what levels I have to go to prove Lalia was mercilessly killed for no reason, I will do that."

Priyanka Singh, a dog lover and an animal welfare volunteer, said, "It is so heart-wrenching to see the recent cases of animal cruelty happening all around Pune. Right from hanging a pet dog to burning a poor harmless community dog alive, this is nothing but an indication that doomsday would be near if humans continue hurting and killing the voiceless. As a community dog feeder, it's high time that stricter laws should be enforced and implemented in the country with non-bailable warrants against animal abusers. These people are a threat to the entire society."

"Cruelty towards animals is unacceptable and should be dealt with strictly. Aggression and violence towards animals is a sign of mental depravity. They should be treated with the same dignity as humans. We will not let Lalia's murder go in vain. The murderer will be punished," said Asha Ambekar, founder of Shashwat Foundation, an NGO that works for the welfare of dogs.

Mundhwa Police have filed a case against the accused under Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Nilkant Jadhav, Senior Inspector, Mundhwa Police Station, told this newspaper, "We have registered the crime against the accused caretaker and have also issued a notice asking him to present the medical papers of the dog as he is claiming that the dog was infected with rabies and has bitten three members in the family and his owner asked him to kill the dog. The offence invoked in the case is bailable in nature and punishable by up to five years in jail if proven guilty. The investigation in the case is underway."