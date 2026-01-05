Nashik, Amravati Teams Shine On Opening Day Of Tribal Students' Sports Meet |

Nashik: The state-level sports competition for government and aided Ashram schools under the Tribal Development Department commenced on Monday at the Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal grounds in Amravati. On the very first day of the three-day competition, the players showcased their athletic skills and talent. Nashik and the host Amravati teams made a winning start in individual and team events.

The competition was inaugurated by Ravindra Thakare of the Amravati bench of the State Information Commission. Present on the dais were Amravati Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Sanjita Mahapatra, Additional Commissioner Ayushi Singh, Dinkar Pawar, and other project officers and assistant project officers.

Players from all four divisional teams saluted the dignitaries with a march past. Mallakhamb players captivated the audience with their impressive performance. The band's music also won the hearts of those present.

1,857 tribal students from across the state are participating in this competition. This includes 457 (232 boys, 225 girls) from the Nashik Additional Commissionerate, 427 (211 boys, 216 girls) from the Nagpur Additional Commissionerate, 455 (227 boys, 227 girls) from the Thane Additional Commissionerate, and 518 (258 boys, 260 girls) from the Amravati Additional Commissionerate.

Players Need a Platform: Ravindra Thakare

“Students in Ashram schools possess natural athletic abilities. They have the necessary flexibility and potential. There is a need to provide them with a suitable platform. If the sport of Mallakhamb is widely promoted, high-caliber players will emerge,” opined Ravindra Thackeray of the Amravati bench of the State Information Commission.

This competition, which provides a platform for the sporting talent of tribal students, is proving to be inspirational. The victorious opening performance by the Nashik team has generated enthusiasm throughout the district.