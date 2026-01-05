Pune: MIT ADT University Conferred 'Sword Of Honour' For Contribution To Education |

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT ADT) University, Pune, was conferred with the prestigious ‘Sword of Honor’ award by the Defence Force League (DFL) in recognition of its outstanding and visionary contribution to the education sector. The award was presented during the national-level ‘Divine Aviation Education and Culture Summit’, organised jointly by DFL and the DIFT Foundation to mark the official launch of the global record initiative ‘Wall of Heroes’, based on the theme ‘Know Your Army’. The honour was graciously accepted by Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Trustee and Executive Director of MIT ADT University.

The summit was inaugurated by former Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (PVSM, AVSM, VM). The event was further enriched by the guidance and blessings of Air Marshal Shashikumar Ramdas (PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM), former Chairman of Indian Airlines and the Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Distinguished dignitaries present on the occasion included Ms. Suvarita Saxena, Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation; Air Commodore Surendra Tyagi (Vayu Sena Medal), who holds the world record for the highest flying hours on the MiG-21 aircraft; and Padmashri awardee Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. Several eminent experts from the fields of defence, education, science and research also participated in the summit.

MIT ADT University was honoured for its innovative approach to higher education, skill-oriented academic programs, strong research ecosystem and industry-focused initiatives that have made a significant national impact. Speakers at the event highlighted the university’s inspiring role in translating the vision of nation-building through education into meaningful action.

The summit commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony paying tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 war and brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. A special Guard of Honour was presented to Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale by NCC cadets. On the same platform, the ambitious national campaign ‘Wall of Heroes’, dedicated to the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, was formally announced.

Under the leadership of the university’s Founder President Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad and Executive President Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, the ‘Sword of Honor’ conferred upon MIT ADT University was widely acknowledged by those present as a tribute to the university’s quality-driven education system, strong social commitment, and its consistent efforts in the service of national interest.