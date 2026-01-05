Rising Costs, Awareness Drive People Towards Registered Marriages In Jalgaon | India Filings (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: The awareness among people and their changing mindset are leading them towards registered marriages. In the financial year 2025, 536 registered marriages were conducted in Jalgaon district, while 3710 registered marriages have taken place in the last nine years, said Marriage Registration Officer G.P. Rathod while speaking to Navshakti.



Marriage Registration Officer G.P. Rathod said that 70 to 80 percent of educated people have turned to registered marriages. Those going abroad for jobs find the marriage certificate important. The barcode on the certificate is crucial. Therefore, they prefer registered marriages to obtain this certificate.

Seeing the excessive and extravagant expenses incurred on weddings, people are becoming aware that such expenses should be avoided, and their mindset is changing. Social media is also influencing this change. This is because the marriage is conducted legally and at a lower cost. The youth's inclination is towards this low-cost option.

The number of love marriages being registered is also found to be high. Significantly, a large number of tribal people are also coming forward for registered marriages, said Marriage Registration Officer Rathod.



536 marriages were registered in 2025. He also observed an increase in registered marriages since the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that 373 marriages were registered in 2020, which increased to 458 in 2021 and 434 in 2022.

Read Also Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies

After the end of the pandemic and the relaxation of restrictions in 2023, grand weddings took place, resulting in only 216 people opting for registered marriages. However, in 2024, there were 477 registered marriages, and in 2025, there were 536. Rathod stated that 3710 registered marriages took place in the last nine years, from 2017 to 2025.