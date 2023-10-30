Pune Shocker: Brain Tumour Patient Raped, Blackmailed For Land And Money

Representative Image |

In a deeply distressing incident in Haveli taluka, a 43-year-old woman, afflicted by a brain tumour, fell victim to a heinous crime as she was allegedly sexually assaulted. Even more shockingly, the assailants recorded an explicit video of the victim and used it to coerce her into surrendering her land and money. The 73-year-old mother of the victim filed a formal complaint at the Rajgad Police Station. The accused have been identified as Vishal Balasaheb Adamane, Sachin Kisan Navadkar, and Sumit Santosh Paigude.

As per the information received, the victim's father passed away 10 years ago, leaving her and her mother in possession of a 47-guntha farmland, their primary source of livelihood. Struggling with illiteracy and limited resources, the mother and daughter relied on farming to make ends meet. In a cruel turn of events, the complainant, along with her female friend, visited Pune City for shopping. Seizing an opportunity to exploit their vulnerability, the accused Vishal Adamane, who was acquainted with the victim, along with three others, entered the victim's residence. Finding her alone, Adamane offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. Trusting Adamane, the victim consumed the beverage and subsequently lost consciousness. In this horrifying state of vulnerability, Adamane allegedly subjected her to sexual assault while his accomplices recorded the incident. Following this, the victim was coerced into silence and threatened with the video's public release on the internet.

Haunted by fear of defamation and further retaliation, the victim and her mother kept the incident secret. Their silence was used against them as Adamane manipulated the victim and her mother into signing a blank paper, as well as a bank withdrawal slip, facilitating the unlawful withdrawal of their money. At one point, Adamane forcibly transported the victim and her mother to an office, where photographs were taken, adding to their distress. Afterward, he subjected them to threats of eviction from their home.

Overwhelmed by their harrowing ordeal, the victim and her mother finally reached out to relatives, who, upon reviewing their documents, uncovered the extent of their exploitation by Vishal.

In the wake of this revelation, the victim's mother took the case to the Rajgad police station, filing a formal complaint against Adamane and his accomplices. The investigation into this incident is currently in progress.

