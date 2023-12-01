 Pune Shocker: Angered With Wife Over Not Cooking Chicken Dinner, Man Hits Daughter With Brick
Pune Shocker: Angered With Wife Over Not Cooking Chicken Dinner, Man Hits Daughter With Brick

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo

In a shocking incident in Pune's Pashan area, a man severely injured his daughter by hitting her on the head with a brick after his wife didn't prepare chicken for dinner. A case has been lodged against the man at Chaturshringi Police Station.

As per the information received, the man has been identified as Vikas Nagnath Rathod. Upon returning home around 11:30pm on November 27, Rathod became furious upon finding out that his wife hadn't cooked chicken for dinner. Enraged, he lashed out and struck his daughter with a brick. The injured girl was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Following the incident, Rathod absconded, and the police are currently looking for him.

