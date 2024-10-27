 Pune Shimmers with Lanterns and Fairy Lights as Diwali Approaches: Malls and Markets Bustle with Shoppers and Festive Decor
Pune Shimmers with Lanterns and Fairy Lights as Diwali Approaches: Malls and Markets Bustle with Shoppers and Festive Decor

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

While Diwali is just around the corner, Pune is all decked up with lanterns and fairy lights, with various malls in the city decorated to attract shoppers, and even city markets adorned with beautiful fairy lights.

Punekars throng the central part of the city, particularly the Peth areas where the traditional cloth market is located. Laxmi Road is decorated with warm white and golden lights, enticing shoppers who are eager to enjoy the festive vibe. Along with the Peth areas, malls like Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar and those in Wakad have also put up beautiful decorations. The mall in Wakad has created a tunnel with fairy lights as part of its décor.

Phoenix Mall of Millennium has kicked off the Diwali festivities in grand style with the launch of the 'Elephant Tales of India' alongside the tunnel display. Along with Phoenix Mall, Westend Mall and Pavilion Mall in Aundh are also decked up with beautiful lights.

article-image

Punekars enjoy weekend shopping

In the central part of the city, heavy traffic and footfall were observed due to the weekend leading up to the festivities. In Kumbharwada, Punekars flocked to shop for miniature Mavlas, earthen lamps, and decorative items.

Areas such as Kumbharwada, Laxmi Road, FC Road, JM Road, Camp, Raviwar Peth, Bohri Aali, Mandai, and Tulshibaug were crowded.

Not just clothes, shoppers were also seen purchasing a variety of items, including home decor products, electronic goods, lanterns, clothing, jewelry, earthen lamps, and rangoli supplies.

In lanterns, 3D lanterns are in fashion this year, with several new designs of earthen lamps and lanterns also available for sale. The cracker market, however, is seeing a lull as Punekars switch to eco-friendly Diwali. Several eco-friendly decor items are also trending this year.

