Pune Sparkles with Fairy Lights and Lanterns as Diwali Approaches

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2024
Lanterns of various colors and shapes are adding beauty to Pune markets ahead of Diwali.
Anand Chaini
Markets in Pune are adorned with warm white and golden fairy lights, adding to the festive vibe.
Anand Chaini
The decoration on Laxmi Road is attracting many shoppers, allowing them to enjoy the festive vibe while they shop
Ankit Shukla
Along with clothes, shopping for decorative lights and lanterns in the Peth areas of Pune is a must during Diwali.
Ankit Shukla
Along with Laxmi Road, areas like Sinhagad Road, FC Road, and JM Road are also filled with shoppers in Pune.
Jagurti Katkar
The Phoenix Mall in Pune has created a tunnel of warm white fairy lights to attract shoppers ahead of Diwali.
Phoenix Mall
The decoration is a hit among Punekars visiting for videos and photos ahead of Diwali.
Phoenix Mall
Whereas Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar is also lit up for Diwali.
Phoenix Marketcity