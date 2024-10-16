 Pune: 'Sheer Abuse of Constitutional Process,' Says AAP Leader Mukund Kirdat On Swearing-In Of 7 MLCs
On Tuesday, seven MLCs were sworn in after the government released a list recommending candidates from the ruling alliance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Maharashtra spokesperson Mukund Kirdat has termed the swearing-in of the seven MLCs from the Governor's quota as a "fraud on the people of Maharashtra and sheer abuse of the constitutional process".

“Not only were the seven nominees from the BJP and the ruling alliance nominated, they received the Governor’s sanction overnight. Also, despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing its press conference for the poll schedule of the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the nominees were administered the oath of office hours before the code of conduct became applicable,” said Kirdat.

“Moreover, the previous Governor hadn’t moved the files for MLCs despite the previous government’s cabinet recommendation. This delay was challenged in the Bombay High Court and the Maharashtra government has assured the court that wouldn’t proceed till this matter is decided,” he added.

He further said, “This is a fraud on the people of Maharashtra and sheer abuse of the constitutional process. This is a shameful attempt at grabbing power and a malafide act to render the present proceedings under the Bombay HC infructuous."

On Tuesday, seven MLCs were sworn in after the government released a list recommending candidates from the ruling alliance.

Out of seven sworn-in MLCs, three are from the BJP and two each from Shiv Sena and NCP. The NCP nominees include former MLA Chhagan Bhujbal's son Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi. The Shiv Sena nominees are former MLC Manish Kayande and ex-Lok Sabha MP Hemant Patil. The BJP MLCs are its state women's wing chief Chitra Wagh, state general secretary Vikrant Patil, and spiritual leader of the Banjara community Dharmaguru Babusingh Maharaj Rathod.

