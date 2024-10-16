‘...Aata Fakt Aadesh’: Pune’s Vasant More Is Ready to Contest Assembly Election as EC Announces Polls | X/@vasantmore88

As the Election Commission announced polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in Pune, Vasant More, said that now that the bugle has been sounded, he just awaits orders (Bigul Wajale Aata Fakt Aadesh...).

He took to X to announce this with a photo of himself.

For the uninitiated, Vasant More, who contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket in Pune, joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in July.

More is eyeing to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Hadapsar constituency in Pune. However, this is likely to trigger a tussle within the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has already declared that its city chief, Prashant Jagtap, will contest from the seat.

Few days ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare has claimed that her party will contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Hadapsar seat in Pune. She also stated that former Hadapsar MLA Mahadev Babar would be the party's candidate for the seat.

More left MNS

More, the former city Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, parted ways with Raj Thackeray's party earlier this year. He was once a confidant of the MNS chief and was part of the party from its inception. A three-time corporator, More had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections in the past on an MNS ticket from Hadapsar.

After the party showed no sign of fielding him for the Lok Sabha elections, More decided to quit the party and got in touch with the MVA. He eventually contested as a VBA candidate and received just over 32,000 votes.