Pune: Senior Officers At Private Company In Yerawada Accused Of Sexual Harassment By High-Ranking Female Executive | Representational Image

Sexual harrasment of a high-ranking female employee in Yerwada by fellow senior employees has come to light in Pune.

Yerwada police have registered a case against four senior officials following a complaint filed by a 47-year-old woman, official said on Thursday.

The accused include Raman Sahani, the company's chief financial officer, Nishi Shah, Dinesh Indulkar and Anil PM.

The complainant, a vice president in the women's insurance sector, highlighted that accused Nishi Shah had resigned and the senior officials pressured her to accept the resignation immediately threatening to broadcast their mobile conversations on social media otherwise.

The woman, the wife of an army officer, stated that she faced inappropriate behaviour during a coffee meeting with accused Anil. After facing initial reluctance to file her complaint at Yerwada police station, she filed a complaint with the Police Commissionerate, leading to the order to register a case against the senior officials involved.