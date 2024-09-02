Pune Sculptors Introduce Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Ram Idols Ahead of Ganesh Utsav |

As Ganesh Utsav draws nearer, the streets of Pune are bustling with the preparation of Ganesh idols. This year, sculptors have introduced idols combining Ganesh and Ram, captivating devotees with this innovative representation of the two deities together.

The idols, which are drawing attention at various stores, are all made from eco-friendly materials, emphasising the community's growing concern for the environment. The use of sustainable resources ensures that the celebrations will be in harmony with nature, reducing the impact on local water bodies where the idols are traditionally immersed.

Idol makers speak up

Yogesh Bhide, a veteran idol maker whose family has been in the business for five generations, spoke to the Free Press Journal, saying, "This is our fifth generation working as idol makers, and we are selling the idols at Bibwewadi. We depend entirely on this business, and I am teaching my children the craft, ensuring that our tradition lives on."

Sukaram Bhati, another idol maker, said, "Eye making is the biggest challenge in any idol. A lot of practice is required to become an expert. We have learned the skills from our ancestors, and that is why we have taught our children."

Rakhu Bai Bawri, who expressed that they are natives of Rajasthan and came to Pune 32 years ago, said, "Our whole family is engaged in the creation of these divine sculptures. With Ganesh Utsav just around the corner, making eco-conscious idols is our main motive."

"We have also taught the same art to our children, so they don't need to search for a job."