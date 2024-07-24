Pune: Schools in Lawle Area to Remain Closed for President Droupadi Murmu's Visit on July 29; Drones, Paragliding Banned | File photo

In anticipation of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Pune on July 29, Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has issued orders for all schools in the Lawle area of the city to remain closed on that day. The decision aims to ensure smooth and secure arrangements for the high-profile visit and maintain law and order. The closure will help avoid disruptions and facilitate the necessary security measures surrounding the President's visit.

Along with the schools, the Pune district administration has banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft from midnight on July 28 to midnight on July 29.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the orders issued by the Pune district collector, the ban will be in place from midnight on July 28 to midnight on July 29. If anyone is found violating the order, strict action will be taken against them, mentions the order.

President Draupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra from July 28 to 30. She will visit Pune, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nanded, and Latur during her visit. Among various programs, she will attend the function to celebrate the Centenary Year of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on July 29 in Mumbai. On July 29, the President will attend the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International Deemed University at Pune.