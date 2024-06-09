 Pune-Satara Highway Gridlock: Rain and Poor Planning Cause Major Traffic Jam
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
The Pune-Satara Highway experienced severe congestion on Sunday morning, causing a major traffic jam due to poor planning and heavy rains. The stretch of highway near Pune was particularly affected by waterlogging on service roads and continuous rain.

With many vehicles on the road due to the holiday, there was a significant rush of traffic since early morning. Ongoing flyover construction at Shivre and Khed-Shivapur further compounded the issue, as traffic was diverted to a neighbouring service road. The narrow service road, filled with potholes and water from the previous day's rain, brought the already slow-moving traffic to a standstill.

This situation led to long queues of vehicles from Shivapur to Varu and Shindewadi, as well as from Shivre to the toll plaza, resulting in a massive traffic jam. Motorists trying to enjoy their holiday faced significant frustration and delays due to the gridlock.

