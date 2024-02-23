Pune: Sassoon Hospital Operations Remain Largely Unaffected Amid Resident Doctors' Strike |

Resident doctors at BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune have joined the indefinite strike initiated by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) across the state since Thursday evening to press for various demands. Despite this, there has been a respite for patients as hospital operations have largely remained unaffected.

Across the state, resident doctors are demanding new hostels and repairs to existing ones, regularisation of stipend payments, and a ₹10,000 hike in stipend.

Dr Nikhil Gattani, president of MARD’s BJMC unit, expressed frustration, saying, "Earlier, in a meeting on February 7 with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, we were verbally assured that all our requirements would be fulfilled. However, we have been waiting for the last two weeks, and not a single step has yet been taken to fulfill that promise."

Amey Raut, secretary of MARD’s BJMC unit, emphasised, "We don't want to halt emergency services, but OPD services will be affected until our demands are met. Other states are providing higher stipends to doctors, so why can't Maharashtra? Currently, doctors are receiving ₹78,000/month, and we are demanding a ₹10,000 hike."

Vinayak Kale, the dean of BJMC, assured that cases related to ICU and emergency wards have been addressed without interruption. "Around 60-70 per cent of resident doctors are on strike, but the remaining are on duty. Approximately 110 senior residents and 250 professors are continuously attending to medical cases. Negotiations between the government and staff are underway, with the central body communicating with the government."