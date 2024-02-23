Pune Rail Division Hosts Art And Essay Competition Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme |

In a concerted effort to foster children's engagement and raise awareness about the railway sector, Pune Division's Personnel Department took the initiative to organise an impactful art and essay competition titled "2047 - Developed India, Developed Railways" across 54 schools situated in close proximity to various railway stations.

The event saw a good response, with nearly 5000 enthusiastic children participating wholeheartedly.

As part of the second phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme led by the Pune Railway Division, a comprehensive and forward-looking infrastructure development program is currently in progress at key stations including Dehu Road, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Loni, Uruli, Lonand, Sangli, Kedgaon, Baramati, and Karad.

Adding to the significance of this developmental phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the foundation stone-laying ceremony for road overbridges and underbridges at 25 strategic locations within the Mandal.

Under the guidance of senior division personnel officer Jitendra Pratap Singh, the competition successfully unfolded, promising to be an enriching experience for all involved. As a testament to the young talents' creativity and vision, winners securing the first, second, and third positions will be duly acknowledged and felicitated by the esteemed chief guest during the ceremony slated for February 26. This commendable initiative not only nurtures artistic and literary skills among children but also contributes to a broader societal awareness of the pivotal role railways play in India's developmental journey.