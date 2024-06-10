 Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Fix Baramati Youth’s Severed Hand
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Fix Baramati Youth’s Severed Hand

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Fix Baramati Youth’s Severed Hand

While operating a dough mixer, the youth's hand got stuck in the machine, resulting in the breaking of his right arm between the elbow and wrist

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

The Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) recently performed a remarkable feat. The doctors successfully attached the hand of a 22-year-old man that was severed after it got stuck inside a dough-kneading machine, during a seven-hour-long surgery.

While operating a dough mixer in Baramati, the youth's hand got stuck in the machine, resulting in the breaking of his right arm between the elbow and wrist. He was immediately admitted to SGH. This was a case of avulsion injury that caused the muscles and nerves of the hand to be torn from the root.

Read Also
Be Ready For Maharashtra Polls: Sharad Pawar Tells NCP (SP) Workers On Party's Foundation Day In...
article-image

The team included Dr Parag Sahasrabudhe, head of the plastic surgery department, Dr Nikhil Panse, professor of plastic surgery, Dr Ankur Karanjkar, Dr Piyush Bamnodkar, Dr Aditya Marathe, Dr Ranjit Patil, Dr Kaushik Das, Dr Pratik Pal, and Dr Sujit Kshirsagar. The surgery lasted for seven hours in the trauma operation theatre.

The avulsion-style amputation, coupled with the patient's delayed arrival, six hours post-accident, presented formidable challenges. Critical ischemia is the maximum period during which the blood supply to a human organ is cut off, even if the cells in the organ can survive with very little chance of recovery. This delay also increases the risk of damage to the kidneys, liver, and other organs, and may even lead to death from reperfusion injury (infection of toxins from dead cells into the blood). Considering all these possibilities, the team of doctors at SGH performed the replantation surgery after obtaining consent from the patient and the patient's relatives.

Using new techniques, the patient was given a special type of anesthesia—ultrasound-guided anesthesia in the veins of the patient's hand, which numbed the patient's arm despite being fully conscious. The complex procedure involved reattaching the arm's arteries, veins, and nerves with microscopic precision, and connecting both arm bones (radius and ulna) with metal plates. Four units of blood and two units of frozen plasma were given to the patient during surgery. After surgery, the patient was kept under observation in the trauma ICU for three days.

Read Also
PUNE VIDEO: PMC Garden Under Seven Loves Chowk Flyover Becomes Haven For Drunkards, Smokers...
article-image

The patient's right arm was restored on the 15th day post-transplantation surgery. He is receiving daily dressings and antibiotic treatment, and plans are being made for future procedures to enhance the function of the hand, which will further improve the function of the patient's reattached hand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET Controversy: ABVP Warns of Intense Agitation Across Country

NEET Controversy: ABVP Warns of Intense Agitation Across Country

Aurangabad City Development Plan Faces Scrutiny: Key Suggestions Presented

Aurangabad City Development Plan Faces Scrutiny: Key Suggestions Presented

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Fix Baramati Youth’s Severed Hand

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Doctors Fix Baramati Youth’s Severed Hand

Auranagabad: NEET Aspirants Demand Re-Exam Amid Allegations of Irregularities

Auranagabad: NEET Aspirants Demand Re-Exam Amid Allegations of Irregularities

PUNE VIDEO: PMC Garden Under Seven Loves Chowk Flyover Becomes Haven For Drunkards, Smokers...

PUNE VIDEO: PMC Garden Under Seven Loves Chowk Flyover Becomes Haven For Drunkards, Smokers...