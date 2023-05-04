Pune: Sanskriti Publication releases book by Dr Ujjwala Gokhale |

Dr Ujjwala Gokhale's book, 'Striyanchi Aatmcharitre: Swaroop va Chikitsak Vivechan', which presents the autobiographies of women, was released by Sanskriti Publication on Wednesday at the Madhavrao Patwardhan Hall of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in Pune.

During the event, senior writer Mangala Godbole expressed her opinion that one should have the courage to break the assumption that only famous people write autobiographies. She also stressed that one should have the courage to chronicle their journey through autobiography and listed things which make the autobiography readable.

Read Also SAAC Luxe opens its doors at LEVO Salon in Pune

Dr Rekha Sane-Inamdar praised Gokhale's book and also questioned why women's autobiographies are often written only after the death of their husbands.

In his presidential speech, Professor Milind Joshi spoke about the importance of autobiographies written without losing identity in the struggle of principles and emotions, and how they can inspire society.

The event was moderated by Shalaka Mate, and the publisher, Sunitaraje Pawar, introduced Dr Ujjwala Gokhale to the audience.