Pune: Income Tax Department conducts raids at builders' residences in Pimpri Chinchwad and Sindh Society

Pune: Income Tax Department conducts raids in Pimpri Chinchwad and Sindh Society | File

In a major development, the Income Tax Department has conducted raids in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune.

The officials of the department have started the raids in Pimpri and Aundh areas, and have reached the residences of builders to carry out inspections of documents. In addition, a raid is also underway at the Sindh Society in Pune, where three builders residing there are being raided.

Builders were under IT dept's radar

According to sources, the department has been keeping a close eye on them and had them on its radar for quite some time. The officials have been carrying out these actions in Pune, and have also conducted raids on the offices and homes of three prominent builders in the city.

The exact details of the documents seized or the findings of the raids are yet to be revealed. However, the Income Tax Department has been conducting such raids across the country to crack down on tax evaders and those who have unaccounted wealth.

The department has been actively pursuing those who have failed to comply with tax laws and those who have evaded paying taxes.

The Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and to pay their taxes on time. It has also warned that those who do not comply with the tax laws will face strict action, including penalties and prosecution.

The department has also assured that it will continue to carry out such actions to bring tax evaders to justice.