Pune: Sancheti Subway To Be Closed During Night Hours |

Repair work is underway following the burst of a pipeline carrying rainwater in the subway at Sancheti Chowk. As a result, traffic in the subway will be closed daily from 11 pm to 6 am till further orders. The Traffic Department has urged motorists to utilize alternative routes during this period.

Ongoing Metro construction work between Observatory Chowk and Court in Shivajinagar has been affected by the pipeline burst. The authorities have initiated repair work on the damaged channel. Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Transport Department, has confirmed the closure of the subway during nighttime hours until the repair work is finished.

Motorists relying on the Sancheti Chowk subway are advised to follow an alternate route via Sancheti Chowk, Engineering College Chowk, and proceed to their destination using Sangam Bridge and the Regional Transport Office route. After taking a right turn from Sancheti Chowk, use the Barve Chowk and Shivaji Road route to reach the desired destination.

The Traffic Department is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as necessary. Motorists are requested to cooperate and adhere to the traffic diversions for a smoother commute.

Read Also Bus Fire Tragedy: Pune RTO Puts Private Travel Vehicles Under Scanner