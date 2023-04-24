 Pune: Sahakar Bharati's Uday Joshi visits head office of Lokmanya Multipurpose Coop Society
During the meeting, Joshi was honoured with a memento, shawl, and bouquet by the Society.

Uday Joshi, the National General Secretary of Sahakar Bharati, visited the head office of Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society in Pune, where he was welcomed by the Society's founder president Kiran Thakur. 

Thakur provided Joshi with detailed information about the Society's work. Joshi expressed his views on the cooperative sector and praised the Society's work. 

On this occasion, the Pune Divisional Manager of the Society, Sushil Jadhav, Coordinator Bhalchandra Kunte, Corporate Office Coordinator Vinayak Jadhav, and Sahakar Sugandh Magazines' Bhalchandra Kulkarni, along with various officials, employees, and members were present.

Sahakar Bharati is a national-level organization that promotes the cooperative movement in India. The visit aimed to strengthen the relationship between the two organizations and exchange knowledge about the cooperative sector.

