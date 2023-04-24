Pune: W18 Sports Universe Badminton Academy inaugurated in Baner |

State Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Guardian Minister of Pune District, Chandrakant Patil, inaugurated the W18 Sports Universe Badminton Academy on Sunday. Located at PAN Card Club Road in Baner, the academy boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including six badminton courts, a gym, physiotherapy, meditation, sports massage, sports shop, cafeteria, and more.

During the inauguration ceremony, Patil announced that he will provide scholarships to players through the Pune District Metropolitan Badminton Association. The aim is to ensure that meritorious and needy players receive the necessary support to pursue their dreams.

Founder President of the Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, Kiran Thakur, Secretary of Pune District Metropolitan Badminton Association, CA Ranjit Natu, Chief Investment Officer of HSBC Asset Management Company, Tushar Pradhan, and Olympic badminton player Nikhil Kanetkar were among those present on the occasion.

Academy expected to benefit aspiring badminton players in Pune

Patil praised the owner of the facility, Rishikesh Kulkarni, for providing the best facilities for badminton players through the academy. Kulkarni expressed his gratitude and noted that the academy provides a great opportunity for sports enthusiasts in the Pan Card Club Road, Baner, Balewadi area to receive national-level badminton training from players and coaches.

The launch of the W18 Sports Universe Badminton Academy is expected to benefit aspiring badminton players in Pune and help nurture their talent in a conducive environment.