Pune: After feedback from residents, Shirole asks administration to halt concretization on Prabhat Road

After feedback from residents, Shirole asks administration to halt concretization on Prabhat Road | Representative Image

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday shared an update regarding the construction on Prabhat Road. Based on feedback from local residents and a thorough evaluation, Shirole instructed the administration to halt the concretization (UDWT) of the road and revert to using tar for construction.

Tar-based construction is generally faster and more cost-effective than concretization, but it may require more frequent maintenance. Work is set to begin immediately on Prabhat Road using tar for construction.

