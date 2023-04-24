Pune: After feedback from residents, Shirole asks administration to halt concretization on Prabhat Road

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday shared an update regarding the construction on Prabhat Road. Based on feedback from local residents and a thorough evaluation, Shirole instructed the administration to halt the concretization (UDWT) of the road and revert to using tar for construction.
Tar-based construction is generally faster and more cost-effective than concretization, but it may require more frequent maintenance. Work is set to begin immediately on Prabhat Road using tar for construction.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)