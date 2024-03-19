Pune RTO To Launch New Series For Two-Wheelers; Attractive Registration Numbers Reserved For Four-Wheelers |

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) is set to launch a new series for two-wheelers soon. The attractive registration numbers in this series have been reserved for private four-wheelers on payment of three times the fee, and the process of accepting advance applications and auctioning for two-wheelers has been initiated for the remaining numbers.

Important Dates

Vehicle owners who desire attractive and preferred numbers for their four-wheelers in the newly launched two-wheeler series should apply in the prescribed format on March 21 from 10:30am to 2:30pm, along with the prescribed fee. In case of multiple applications for the same number, the list will be published on the office notice board. Auction Deposits (DD) will be accepted until 2:30pm on March 22. Subsequently, the auction will be held at 4pm.

Two-wheeler owners seeking attractive and preferred numbers should apply on March 22 between 10:30am to 2:30pm upon payment of the prescribed fee. Similar to four-wheelers, in case of multiple applications for the same number, the list will be published on the office notice board. Auction DDs will be accepted until 2:30pm on March 26, with the auction scheduled for the same day at 4pm.

Applications should be submitted in the private vehicle registration section of the office along with the DD, address proof, UID, identity card, an attested copy of the PAN card, and a mobile number linked to the UID. The DD should be in favour of 'RTO, Pune,' from a Nationalised Scheduled Bank in Pune.

Once a registration number is reserved, it cannot be changed. Failure to present the vehicle for registration within 30 days from the reservation date of the registration number will result in the automatic cancellation of the reserved number, with the fee deposited with the government. The fee for reservation of any particular registration number is non-refundable.

The Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Pune, has emphasised that applications should only be submitted by vehicle owners within the jurisdiction of the Pune Regional Transport Office. Applications from outside the jurisdiction, those with incorrect DD amounts attached, and those lacking a correct mobile number will be rejected.