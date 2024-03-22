Pune: RTO To Launch New Series For Autorickshaws & Cargo Vehicles, Announces Auction Procedure For Preferred Registration Numbers |

The Pune Regional Transport Office is set to introduce a new series for autorickshaws and three-wheeler cargo vehicles.

The process for accepting advance applications and conducting auctions to reserve attractive registration numbers from this series for private four-wheelers has commenced, with applicants required to pay three times the standard fee.

For owners of four-wheelers seeking appealing registration numbers from the newly launched three-wheeler freight series, applications can be submitted at the Transport Department office on March 26 between 11am and 2:30pm. In cases of multiple applications for the same number, a list will be published on the office notice board on March 27 at 10:30am, followed by an auction at 4pm on the same day.

Similarly, autorickshaw and three-wheeler owners interested in preferred numbers should apply on March 27 between 11am and 2:30pm, with the prescribed fee payment. If multiple applications are received for the same number, the list will be posted on the office notice board on March 28 at 10:30am, followed by an auction at 4pm.

Applications must be accompanied by a Demand Draft (DD), address proof, an Aadhaar card, an identity card, an attested copy of PAN card, and a mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card. The DD should be in favour of 'RTO, Pune' from a nationalised, registered bank in Pune, to be deposited in a single sealed envelope for the auction.

It's important to note that once a registration number is reserved, it cannot be changed. If the vehicle is not presented for registration within 30 days from the date of reservation, the reserved number will be automatically canceled, and the fee will be credited to the government. Additionally, the fee paid for reserving a particular registration number is non-refundable and non-adjustable, as per the Regional Transport Authority.