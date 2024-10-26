 Pune RTO Inspects Private Buses Amid Diwali Fare Hikes, Collects ₹3.47 Lakh in Fines
As Diwali approaches, travelers across the state are facing substantial ticket price hikes as private bus operators take advantage of the increased demand due to fully booked state transport (ST) buses and railway seats.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Pune RTO Inspects Private Buses Amid Diwali Fare Hikes, Collects ₹3.47 Lakh in Fines | File pic

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspected 82 buses from private travel companies operating in and out of Pune, recovering a fine of ₹3,47,000. The RTO has established two 'Vayuveg' teams for this purpose.

As Diwali approaches, travelers across the state are facing substantial ticket price hikes as private bus operators take advantage of the increased demand due to fully booked state transport (ST) buses and railway seats. This year, private bus operators are expected to charge up to 50% more than standard ST ticket prices. However, passengers report that some agencies are charging fares that are up to three times higher than usual state transport rates.

Post-Diwali fares also increase

Post-Diwali, return trip fares are projected to nearly triple, with operators charging rates comparable to those for air travel. Approximately 900 private buses operate daily from Pune, and many are set to run extra services during the festive season, with around 600 additional buses expected to be deployed. Many operators also hire vehicles from other companies, contributing to the inflated ticket prices.

Significant fare increases are particularly noted for journeys over 300 km, while ordinary seating buses experience comparatively smaller price hikes. With Diwali beginning on October 28 this year, about 900 private buses leaving Pune have already been booked, as travelers began planning their journeys well in advance.

Archana Gaikwad, Regional Transport Officer for Pune, had already warned private transport associations to adhere to RTO regulations, stating, "Private transport associations have been instructed not to violate RTO norms; otherwise, strict action will be taken. A dedicated team will be deployed for inspection during the festive season."

