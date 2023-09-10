Pune: Rotating Idols And Traditional Decor Steal The Show For Ganeshotsav's Decoration

With the much-awaited Ganesh festival just around the corner, the markets have transformed into a vibrant sea of festive fervour in Pune. Shoppers are thronging the stalls, hunting for an array of decorative items to adorn their homes and welcome Lord Ganesha.







This year, the spotlight is firmly on rotating idols adorned with intricate folk art, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. These captivating creations have become the talk of the town, drawing enthusiasts and art lovers alike.







One cannot help but be captivated by the array of colourful cloth flowers, meticulously crafted to resemble their natural counterparts. These artificial blooms have become a hot commodity as people strive to create stunning floral arrangements to embellish their Ganesh idols and homes.







In addition to the traditional Ganesh idols and décor, markets are also abuzz with specialized items for the Gauri festival. Ready-made mannequins, adorned in beautiful attire, are available for those celebrating the festival dedicated to Goddess Gauri.







With each passing day, the enthusiasm among shoppers is growing, and marketplaces have transformed into lively hubs of activity. Families and individuals are flocking to these bustling markets, eager to make this year's celebration even more spectacular than the last.