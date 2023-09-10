Pune: Ajit Pawar’s NCP Faction Gives Grand Welcome To The Deputy Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar also made a special visit to the Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir to offer his prayers, accompanied by Minister Dhananjay Munde. | FPJ

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers of Ajit Pawar faction today gave Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar a grand welcome two months after he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra by forming alliance with Mahayuti government (Shinde-Fadnavis). To mark the occasion, a vibrant road show was organized, attracting a large gathering of people.

Ajit visits Dagdusheth Ganpati before Sabha



Traditional dhol tasha beats filled the air as flowers rained down upon him. The atmosphere was electric as he embarked on this triumphant journey. Notably, Ajit Pawar also made a special visit to the Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir to offer his prayers, accompanied by Minister Dhananjay Munde.



Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed, "Today, I will be heading for the Sabha in Kolhapur, but before that, the workers have given me this warm welcome. After paying my respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and obeisance to Dagdusheth Ganpati, I will proceed to Kolhapur."



The visit to the Dagdusheth Temple included an arti, after which Ajit Pawar embarked on the road rally that had been organized in his honor. Following this triumphant procession, he was scheduled to make his way to Kolhapur for the Sabha.

Traditional dhol tasha beats filled the air as flowers rained down upon Ajit Pawar. | FPJ

The decision to organize this grand welcome in Pune was explained by Pune NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Pardeep Deshmukh, the Working President of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction, stated, "Two months ago, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and since then, he has received a warm welcome across the state. Although we welcomed him in various places, Pune was unable to do so due to certain reasons. Ajit Pawar graciously allocated time for this event on Sunday, allowing us to hold this grand rally."

The route for road show



The route for the road show included prominent landmarks such as Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and a grand felicitation. It traversed through key areas of Pune, including Shree Dutt Mandir Chowk, Shree Rameshwar Chowk, Nehru Chowk, Mandai, and Shivaji Road via Pulgate. The procession concluded at the Khed Shivapur toll gate.