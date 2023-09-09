Pune Robbery Horror: Armed Group Of Robbers Targets Young Man in Fursungi, Investigations On | Representative Image

Pune: In a disturbing incident, a young man fell victim to a robbery by a group of armed individuals in Fursungi, Pune. The robbery took place at around 8:00 pm on a Thursday evening, leaving the victim deeply shaken.

According to victim, Sainath Ankush Shedage, a 25-year-old resident of Karve Nagar in Hadapsar, 12 individuals arrived in cars and on motorcycles, forcibly stopping him while he was riding his motorcycle on Chandvadi Canal Road, in the Chandanwadi area of Fursungi. The robbers were armed with pistols and threatened him. After intimidating Shedage, the assailants stole his wallet, which contained Rs. 5,500 in cash, as well as his PAN card and Aadhar card, both of which were in his pants pockets. To exacerbate matters, the robbers issued threats, warning him not to report the incident to anyone or face harm.

The victim reported the incident to the Hadapsar police yesterday. Recognising the severity of the situation, the local crime branch team has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into this serious crime.