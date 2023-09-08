ATM Robbery Video: Masked Men Try Looting Maharashtra Bank ATM Using Car In Beed District; Police Foil Attempt

An incident of ATM robbery was reported from the Beed district of Maharashtra where some masked men tried looting the machine using their car. The attempt was foiled by the police who arrived at the spot and took charge of the matter. The CCTV camera on the premises recorded the incident to help the police launch a search operation. WATCH VIDEO

Details about the ATM robbery

It reportedly took place in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 6), at around 3 a.m. when two people entered the ATM with the intention of theft. Keeping the conventional techniques of breaking into the premises aside, they took to drive their car into the Maharashtra Bank ATM located at the Yelambghat area of Beed. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt as the local police received the information from the safety services installed at the ATM. The thieves managed to flee after seeing the police reach the spot.

The robbery seemed to have taken inspiration from the popular Hollywood movie 'Fast & Furious' as it showcased a similar scene involving the stealing of a bank vault. "Fast & Furious dekhne ke baad car se ATM tod rahe (Breaking the ATM with a car after watching Fast & Furious)," said netizens while reacting to the crime and sharing the respective CCTV video online.

In a video shared by the Lynnwood police team, in Washington, U.S., a robbery incident using a stolen truck was recorded on camera. In the footage dated August 28, the vehicle was seen crashing into a store and an ATM, leading to money losses and infrastructural damage. Reportedly, the thieves stole $600 (50K INR) from an ATM situated out of a store, causing $75K in damages.

