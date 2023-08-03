Viral Video: Masked Man Enters To Loot Shop In US, But Sikh Store Owner Foils Robbery Attempt With His Instant 'Justice Mode' |

A video of a man trying to rob a grocery store reportedly in the US has surfaced on social media. It shows the masked robber dumping as many products as possible into a big bucket and hoping to escape from the store with it, however, the CCTV camera installed there captures the entire and shows how the robbery attempt was foiled promptly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The store owner who rushed to catch hold of the thief is being hailed as a hero after the footage from the site surfaced online and went viral. It showed the Sikh man courageously taking charge of the situation and successfully stopping the man from running away. He grabs a stick and beats the robber with the assistance of another person on the premises.

It is being said that people at the store didn't bother to intervene when the masked man entered and started looting unless a turban-clad Sikh owner stepped into the frame and caught hold of the robber. Details on whether the incident followed a police complaint are yet unknown.

People on the internet praised the store owner for instantly giving back and responding to the scenario. "Instant karma," said a Twitter user in reply to the video while others captioned the scene as "Justice mode." While violence must be condemned, this video became an instant hit among netizens who opined saying, "Though I don’t support violence, this is the best video."

Check replies

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)