Maharashtra: Robber blows up ATM in Satara after spraying black paint on CCTV - Watch Video

The robber used Gelatin made explosive to take away ₹ 11 lakh in Satara

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
The accused sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera before blowing the ATM and looting Rs 11 lakh.  |

Mumbai: A robber sprayed black paint on security camera, used explosives to blow up an ATM machine and loot ₹ 11 lakh in Maharashtra. The incident took place in Nagthane village of Satara. The robber used explosive materials such as gelatin, for the blast.

The security camera could not capture and identify the image as it was sprayed with black paint by the robbers.

There were two ATM machines of Bank of Maharashtra and one of them was completely destroyed in the blast and ₹ 11 lakh was looted by the robber.

According to the footage recorded before the blast, it is noted the incident took place around 2:30 am on Wednesday.

Recently, a similar robbery attempt was reported from Vidyanagar near Karad city in the same district. However, the police successfully arrested the robbers before the blast.

Further investigation is on in the current case.

article-image

