Mumbai: Man held for robbery in 5 houses

The Vikhroli police have arrested a 26-year-old man for stealing gold ornaments, mobile phones, cameras, and cash among others totalling Rs. 5 lakhs, after receiving several complaints of housebreaking.

According to the police, they were trying to find out about the person who was breaking into houses rather frequently in the Kannamwar Nagar locality that is situated in Vikhroli east, on Eastern Express Highway.

The police received a total of 5 such complaints from the same locality.

According to the senior police inspector Shubhada Chavan, Vikhroli police, the target of the accused were buildings that were undergoing repair work, or without any safety walls around them. As in to trap the accused, the police even laid several traps outside the building compound along with constant patrolling during nights, when the suspect was expected. Subsequently, as per Chavan, technical investigations too were being carried out by tracing footage from nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

However, at last, during one such night patrolling, a suspicious-looking man was spotted near Pragati Maidan. “When our officers started approaching him, he tried to flee. After a whole lot of chasing, he was held and brought in for questioning,” Chavan added. The man was identified as Paras Parmar, and he confessed to the crimes.

While frisking Parmar, materials like iron hammers, iron pliers, and screwdrivers were found – which he confessed to using to break the windows of his target houses.

The police managed to recover most of the stolen properties including, gold and silver ornaments, cash, a camera, a watch, and a mobile phone, all worth Rs. 5,34,200. All the items have been handed over to their respective owners.

A case has been registered against Parmar under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house), among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The five complaints the police received were on April 20, May 3, June 5, July 20, and July 28. The police managed to arrest the accused earlier this week.

