Pune: Residents Up In Arms Over Traffic Issues After Woman's Accident In Kokane Chowk |

An accident near Kokane Chowk in Rahatani has left a woman in critical condition after her bike was forcefully struck by a massive dumper truck. The incident occurred as she was on her way to pick up her daughter from SNBP school on Friday. Promptly alerting the police, witnesses arranged for the injured woman to be transported to the nearest hospital in a private car.

Residents in the area have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating traffic situation at Kokane Chowk, particularly during evening hours and weekends. Multiple factors contribute to the problem, including the presence of illegal unauthorized shops and stalls, vehicles parked on the roads, and general traffic indiscipline.

One resident shared, "The traffic situation at Kokane Chowk, Rahatni, is rapidly worsening, especially during evening hours and weekends. This is primarily due to the presence of illegal unauthorized shops and stalls, as well as vehicles parked haphazardly on the roads, causing traffic disruptions."

Another resident added, "Our observations reveal several issues related to traffic and parking. The lack of dedicated parking space in the area leads people visiting the food stalls at the junction to park their vehicles on both sides of the road, further congesting the junction. During the evening, it is common to witness 30-40 four-wheelers parked on the roads, limiting the space available for traffic movement. Vehicles are even parked beneath no parking sign boards at the junction."

Significant lack of traffic discipline among people highlighted

Highlighting the issue of traffic indiscipline, another resident stated, "There is a significant lack of traffic discipline among people. This problem persists due to the absence of traffic personnel to enforce rules and regulations. People enter the service road from all directions, causing traffic congestion. It is necessary to carefully plan the flow of traffic, consider whether specific turns should be allowed, and assess the need for implementing one-way traffic on certain sections."

Residents have submitted written complaints to the police and have also requested intervention from the Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad to address the presence of illegal and unauthorized shops and stalls, which contribute to the vehicle parking issue. They urged authorities to designate the area as a no-parking zone from Kokane Chowk to Park Royale Society and beyond.

In response to the concerns raised by residents, ACP Vithal Kubde stated, "We have taken immediate action by deploying additional police personnel to the area. Our traffic team is in communication with citizens to identify the hotspots and causes of road accidents. We are committed to taking initiatives to control the traffic and ensure the safety of the residents."

Read Also Pune: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife