 Pune: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife
The judgment was pronounced in the murder case of his wife, Ramabai, who was brutally attacked with an iron rod during a domestic dispute.

Friday, June 30, 2023
Representative Image

In a tragic case that unfolded in 2019, Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav handed down a life imprisonment sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Dyaneshwar Anna Gaikwad, a 32-year-old resident of Vishrantwadi. The judgment was pronounced in the murder case of his wife, Ramabai, who was brutally attacked with an iron rod during a domestic dispute.

The court proceedings were initiated after Police Sub-Inspector Sopan Narle filed a complaint regarding the incident. Representing the government, Additional Public Prosecutor Namdev Taralgatti presented the case and called upon ten witnesses to provide their testimonies. Police Inspector Rajendra Kadam conducted a thorough investigation into the matter alongside Constable NP Patil.

The FIR states that Gaikwad hit his wiife after a fight over cooking, resulting in the tragic murder of his wife. The court found him guilty and, taking into account the severity of the crime, sentenced him to life imprisonment. In addition to the imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 as a punitive measure.

