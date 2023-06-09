Pune: Residents Unite To Demand Clean And Healthy Rivers; Discussion To Be Held Today | Anand Chaini (File)

Concerned citizens of Pune have organized a discussion today to advocate for a clean and pollution-free river system in the city. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM, will take place at the Ganesh Visarjan Ghat near Chima Udyan and the Bund Garden Bridge in Yerwada.

The primary focus of the gathering is to address the growing concerns about the pollution levels in Pune's rivers and to highlight the community's right to a clean and healthy environment.

The ongoing debate surrounding river revival has intensified as citizens express their opposition to the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Mula-Mutha River Front Development (RFD) project. Protesters united under the Save Mula-Mutha banner, have been advocating for the cleaning of the river as a priority over cosmetic beautification efforts.

In a recent development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a directive to the PMC, ordering them to immediately halt the cutting down of trees for the RFD project. The directive was issued during the hearing of OA 80 of 2023, which was filed by Sarang Yadwadkar and Pushkar Kulkarni before the NGT.

The citizens gathering today are committed to voicing their opposition to the RFD project and demanding comprehensive measures to clean and restore Pune's rivers. They believe that a clean and vibrant river ecosystem not only benefits the environment but also enhances the well-being and recreational opportunities for the community.

I want to enjoy swimming, water sports in Pune's clean, flowing, Pollution free river!

But when will our river be pollution free? Like-minded citizens have arranged discussion on This June 10, 2023 is the date. pic.twitter.com/hNIEKRsGJj — Pune River Revival (@puneriverevival) June 9, 2023

