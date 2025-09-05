Pune Viral VIDEO: Heated Argument Between Commuter & Auto Rickshaw Driver Sparks Social Media Debate Over Meter Vs Uber Rates | Video Screengrab

Pune: A viral video reportedly shot in Pune's Koregaon Park, showing a heated argument between an auto driver based in Pune and a commuter, has sparked debate on social media again regarding the city’s transport facilities. The driver, reportedly affiliated with Uber, and a commuter, a Marathi-speaking non-Punekar, are seen having a heated showdown in Pune's high-class area, Koregaon Park.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Fight

According to the details shown in the video, the rickshaw is registered in Pune, with the RTO registration number MH 12 3547. MH 12 is the RTO registration code for Pune city. The video, with the exact time and details of the recording unknown, seems to be recent, as ongoing Ganeshotsav decorations can be seen in the area.

In the video, the unidentified commuter can be seen arguing with the rickshaw driver, saying, "I am going to pay the money according to the Uber app, not the meter app," while the rickshaw driver argues, "Pay me by the meter, not by the Uber app," referencing 'rules' by the government. The argument gets heated, with the commuter alleging intimidation by the rickshaw driver, saying, "You beat me like you threatened. You showed me that stick. I don’t fear you," while the auto-rickshaw driver replies, "If you verbally abuse me again like you did before, I'll for sure beat you."

Social Media Reacts

The video is circulating on social media, and many people have reacted to it. One X (formerly Twitter) user said, "Pune auto drivers are a menace. I have experienced overcharging of fares multiple times. But I did not contest it. This video showcases the entitled and arrogant behaviour perfectly. The authorities should take strict cognisance of such incidents."

Another user, in support of the rickshaw driver, said, "The rickshawalla is charging by the meter, and he is following the law. As of 1 May, RTO allows meter-based charges for Uber bookings."

However, with this debate still ongoing, social media has given its verdict, saying the law is confusing and clearer instructions should be in place to follow.