 Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrest: Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Reach Out To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrest: Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Reach Out To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrest: Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Reach Out To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sikandar Shaikh was arrested in Mohali last week, along with two alleged gangsters from Uttar Pradesh. The police have said that they recovered five pistols, live cartridges, cash and two vehicles in the operation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrest: Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Reach Out To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | File Photo

NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar have contacted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in connection with the arrest of Sikander Shaikh (26), a wrestler from Maharashtra's Solapur.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sule wrote, "Regarding the case of Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Sikandar Shaikh, MLA Rohit Pawar and I have contacted the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann." "The CM has assured us that he will update us on the matter by this afternoon. We are awaiting his response," she added.

Shaikh was arrested in Mohali last week, along with two alleged gangsters from Uttar Pradesh. The police have said that they recovered five pistols, live cartridges, cash and two vehicles in the operation. Another alleged gangster from Punjab was held in the same case later, they added.

Read Also
Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand
article-image

According to the police, Shaikh was arrested along with two from UP at Airport Chowk when he was allegedly purchasing the weapons for a local network.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari
Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error

Meanwhile, Pawar has said that he suspects that Shaikh has been “framed” in the case. “He has carved a name for himself in the wrestling world. I don’t believe he would turn to crime and dump wrestling at a time when he is at the height of his career. Maybe, some people tried to implicate him in the case because of the rapid strides that he has made in wrestling,” he said.

Read Also
Pune: Godrej Prana Society Residents Complain Of Irregular Garbage Collection, Civic Apathy
article-image

Shaikh won the Rustam-e-Hind Kesari title in 2024. He has also won gold in the under-23 National Wrestling Championship in Shirdi. His father and grandfather were wrestlers, too.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrest: Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Reach Out To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrest: Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Reach Out To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand

Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry

Pune Metro: Rs 25-Crore Foot Overbridge To Link Narayan Peth, Deccan Gymkhana; Completion Likely By...

Pune Metro: Rs 25-Crore Foot Overbridge To Link Narayan Peth, Deccan Gymkhana; Completion Likely By...