CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves ₹36.35 Crore Development Plan For Namokar Tirth In Nashik |

Nashik: A development plan worth ₹36.35 crore for the Jain pilgrimage site Namokar Tirth at Malsane (Taluka Chandwad) in Nashik district has been approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House.

The Chief Minister directed that all works under the plan should be of high quality with no compromise, completed within the stipulated timeframe, and executed in a manner that ensures devotees experience not only spiritual peace but also overall satisfaction upon visiting the site.



An International Panch Kalyanak Pratisthan Festival will be held here from 6 to 25 February 2026. The approved plan includes ₹24.26 crore for permanent infrastructure and ₹12.09 crore for festival-related arrangements. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Planning Adv. Ashish Jaiswal and MLA Rahul Aher.

CM Fadnavis stated that devotees from India and abroad will visit Namokar Tirth, and therefore the festival should be organized with meticulous planning. He instructed all government agencies to work in coordination, prioritize cleanliness-related works, ensure regular water supply by completing water schemes, and avoid any inconvenience to devotees in the future.



The development of the pilgrimage site is also expected to generate local employment. The Chief Minister said that Namokar Tirth will emerge as a major religious center not only in Maharashtra but across the country.

An estimated 10 to 15 lakh devotees from across India are expected to attend the international festival, and he appealed to all concerned to ensure its success. Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad made a presentation via video conference.



Development Plan Highlights

Namokar Tirth is a Jain religious site located on a 40-acre area near Malsane village on the Nashik–Dhule Highway. Under the development plan, works include construction of concrete roads, protective compound walls, boating facilities, helipad, parking arrangements, power supply, and sanitation infrastructure.

For the festival scheduled between 6 and 25 February 2026, arrangements will include installation of water tanks, construction of 450 toilet units, electrification, CCTV surveillance, control room, and temporary medical units.

₹2 Crore Contingency Fund for Festival Works: DC

District Collector Ayush Prasad informed that out of the ₹12.09 crore allocated for festival-related works, a ₹2 crore contingency fund has been earmarked for urgent and critical requirements.

Senior officials from the Public Works Department, Police, and district administration also participated in the meeting via video conference.