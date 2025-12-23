Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Interacts With Affected Villagers Over Upcoming Purandar International Airport, Says It Will Boost Industrial Development | Sourced

Pune: To answer all the doubts and questions raised by affected villagers due to the upcoming Purandar International Airport and have a dialogue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally interacted with the villagers on Tuesday. In the meeting, Fadnavis pledged correct compensation and said that an industrial boost will result due to the airport in the region, as many industries are interested in investing.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that many industries are keen to invest in Pune, and the Purandar Airport will be crucial for this. The airport will boost industrial development in Pune and its surrounding areas. Since it is not just a passenger airport but also a cargo hub, it will be particularly useful for the trade of perishable goods. This project will greatly benefit the citizens of Purandar and the surrounding regions, contributing at least a 2% increase to Pune’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Villagers from the seven villages affected by the Purandar Airport project were present in the meeting, who raised doubts and questioned the government. Present at the event were Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Principal Secretary (Industries) P. Anbalagan, CEO of MIDC P. Velrasu, and Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

Maximum Compensation for Land Acquisition & Highest Priority to Rehabilitation

During the interaction, CM Fadnavis emphasised that the Purandar Airport is vital for the development of Maharashtra and Pune. To ensure the project’s viability, decisions regarding land acquisition will be made after thorough consideration to provide farmers with the maximum possible compensation.

Fadnavis also said that all benefits related to Transferable Development Rights (TDR) will be provided in the Purandar Aerocity project. “Children of project-affected farmers will receive 100% priority in jobs. Once the land acquisition rates are finalised, a skill development centre will be established for the local youth to provide the training required by industries. The Chief Minister also announced that legal cases filed during previous protests against the project would be withdrawn,” CM said.

CM Fadnavis stated that the proper rehabilitation of farmers and citizens affected by the Purandar project is the highest priority. The government intends to offer rates higher than the original land value to ensure the protection of farmers and their future generations. Therefore, the state government has decided to determine land acquisition rates through negotiation rather than standard Ready Reckoner rates. While the CIDCO project previously offered 22.5% benefits, the government aims to provide even higher benefits for the Purandar Airport project.

Rehabilitation for project-affected houses will be planned considering family structures, providing additional space for adult children. A suitable solution regarding the shares of sisters in the family will also be found. The government will explore special provisions for small-scale and landless farmers. The Chief Minister noted that this will be the first project in the state to offer both compensation and alternative land for the acquired site.

Other Assurances By CM

- A grand statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected in the airport vicinity.

- Official restrictions and notices on previously acquired additional land will be withdrawn.

- The government will consider making farmers stakeholders in the Purandar Airport project.

- Decisions regarding the reconstruction of village settlements will be taken appropriately.

- Project-affected certificates will be issued as a special case, and plantation tree rate issues will be resolved through discussion.

- The state is considering setting up an independent corporation for all project-affected persons across Maharashtra.

- CM Devendra Fadnavis said no farmer will be rendered landless and cited the Navi Mumbai Airport as an example of large-scale agricultural, industrial, and trade opportunities.

- District Collector Jitendra Dudi briefed attendees on the project’s progress, while villagers submitted their demands and memorandums.