 Pune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup

Pune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup

On Saturday, his brother and former corporator Sadguru Kadam joined the BJP

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the filing of nomination papers for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections began on Tuesday, the Indian National Congress party in Pimpri-Chinchwad received a major blow on Monday evening. Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Kailas Kadam has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation from the post of City President to Congress National General Secretary MP K.C. Venugopal. On Saturday, his brother and former corporator Sadguru Kadam joined the BJP.

In his resignation letter, Kadam stated, "I have been working as the Pimpri-Chinchwad City President as per the letter issued on 7th October 2021. However, due to personal reasons, I am resigning from the post of Pimpri-Chinchwad City Congress Party President. Please relieve me of my duties. I will continue to work as a primary member of the Congress."

"I have been working for the Congress in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and the industrial belt since my student days. In 1997, when there was a coalition government at the state and centre, I played a key role in getting a young woman elected unopposed on a Congress ticket from Gandhi Nagar-Pimpri ward in the local body elections. In 2007, I got Nirmala Kadam elected from the Kharalwadi ward. In 2012, both candidates, including myself, were elected from the Gandhinagar ward, and Sadguru Kadam was elected from the Kharalwadi ward."

Read Also
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Overturns Pune District Forum Order, Holds Ruby Hall Clinic And...
article-image

"At that time, Congress gave me the opportunity to serve as Group Leader and Leader of the Opposition in the PCMC. In the 2014 Assembly elections, I was given the candidature for Chinchwad. Considering my organisational skills, the Congress party entrusted me with the responsibility of Pimpri-Chinchwad City President when the party was in trouble; even then, I gave 100% contribution to the growth of the party. Today, I have only resigned from the post of Congress City President and will continue to work as a primary member of the Congress," said Kailas Kadam.

FPJ Shorts
Ananya Panday Gets Emotional As Amitabh Bachchan Praises Her Performance In Kesari Chapter 2: 'Biggest Moment Of Any Actor's Life'—VIDEO
Ananya Panday Gets Emotional As Amitabh Bachchan Praises Her Performance In Kesari Chapter 2: 'Biggest Moment Of Any Actor's Life'—VIDEO
Bangladesh Political Crisis: One Woman Arrested For Shooting NCP Leader Mohammad Motaleb Sikder In Khulna
Bangladesh Political Crisis: One Woman Arrested For Shooting NCP Leader Mohammad Motaleb Sikder In Khulna
SEBI Clears IPOs For Dhariwal Buildtech, ESDS Software, & BLS Polymers
SEBI Clears IPOs For Dhariwal Buildtech, ESDS Software, & BLS Polymers
Haryana Assembly Passes Bill To Dissolve Private Universities Over National Security Concerns
Haryana Assembly Passes Bill To Dissolve Private Universities Over National Security Concerns

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Gears Up For Civic Polls; 4,012 Polling Stations Finalised

Pune: PMC Gears Up For Civic Polls; 4,012 Polling Stations Finalised

Pune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup

Pune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup

Widened Service Roads Bring Relief To Pune-Satara Highway Commuters

Widened Service Roads Bring Relief To Pune-Satara Highway Commuters

NCP, NCP-SP Alliance Talks In Advanced Stages In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad: Source

NCP, NCP-SP Alliance Talks In Advanced Stages In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad: Source

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction