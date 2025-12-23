Pune: Congress City President Kailas Kadam Resigns Amid Pimpri-Chinchwad Political Shakeup | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the filing of nomination papers for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections began on Tuesday, the Indian National Congress party in Pimpri-Chinchwad received a major blow on Monday evening. Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Kailas Kadam has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation from the post of City President to Congress National General Secretary MP K.C. Venugopal. On Saturday, his brother and former corporator Sadguru Kadam joined the BJP.

In his resignation letter, Kadam stated, "I have been working as the Pimpri-Chinchwad City President as per the letter issued on 7th October 2021. However, due to personal reasons, I am resigning from the post of Pimpri-Chinchwad City Congress Party President. Please relieve me of my duties. I will continue to work as a primary member of the Congress."

"I have been working for the Congress in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and the industrial belt since my student days. In 1997, when there was a coalition government at the state and centre, I played a key role in getting a young woman elected unopposed on a Congress ticket from Gandhi Nagar-Pimpri ward in the local body elections. In 2007, I got Nirmala Kadam elected from the Kharalwadi ward. In 2012, both candidates, including myself, were elected from the Gandhinagar ward, and Sadguru Kadam was elected from the Kharalwadi ward."

"At that time, Congress gave me the opportunity to serve as Group Leader and Leader of the Opposition in the PCMC. In the 2014 Assembly elections, I was given the candidature for Chinchwad. Considering my organisational skills, the Congress party entrusted me with the responsibility of Pimpri-Chinchwad City President when the party was in trouble; even then, I gave 100% contribution to the growth of the party. Today, I have only resigned from the post of Congress City President and will continue to work as a primary member of the Congress," said Kailas Kadam.