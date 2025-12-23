 Pune: PMC Gears Up For Civic Polls; 4,012 Polling Stations Finalised
To simplify procedures for candidates, PMC has also introduced a computerised system for issuing No-Objection and arrears clearance certificates from different municipal departments

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Pune: PMC Gears Up For Civic Polls; 4,012 Polling Stations Finalised

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election 2025–26 approaching, the civic administration has intensified preparations, putting the entire election machinery on a war footing.

As part of the arrangements, the Election Department has appointed 15 Returning Officers along with 45 Assistant Returning Officers across three levels. Offices for all these officials have been finalised. To ensure smooth coordination, 22 dedicated cells have been set up for election-related work, while 15 nodal officers have been appointed for various departments. Additionally, 22 nodal officers are functioning at the level of Election Decision Officers.

To simplify procedures for candidates, PMC has also introduced a computerised system for issuing No-Objection and arrears clearance certificates from different municipal departments.

Candidates can now apply for these certificates at a single location or online. Further, a “window room” is being established in the office of every Returning Officer to grant permissions required during campaigning, including vehicle passes, temporary campaign offices and corner or public meetings. Work is underway to further streamline these processes through digital systems.

On the security front, the Police Department has been informed about the deployment of 160 police personnel to maintain law and order during the election period.

Meanwhile, appointment orders have been issued for around 23,000 election staff, including Centre Presidents and Polling Officers 1, 2 and 3, who will be stationed at polling centres. Decisions regarding strong rooms, as well as polling material distribution and collection centres, are being finalised by the respective Election Decision Officers.

In total, 4,012 polling stations have been identified across 41 wards in the city. The preparation of polling station-wise voter lists, based on the final electoral roll, is currently in progress

