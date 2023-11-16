Pune: Resident Booked For Sharing Private Photos With Girl's Relatives After She Rejects His Proposal | Representational Image

A resident of Sironcha, Gadchiroli, has been officially booked at the Chaturshringi police station for allegedly harassing a young woman after she turned down his marriage proposal. The accused, identified as Ravindra Page, is reported to have engaged in a series of harassing activities between October and November 2023.

Following the rejection of his marriage proposal, the accused reportedly resorted to threatening calls and, shockingly, escalated the situation by sending private photos to the young woman's relatives. These actions have raised concerns about potential harm to the woman's reputation. The case highlights the severity of the alleged misconduct and emphasizes the necessity for appropriate legal action to address such incidents.

