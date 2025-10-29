Purandar Airport: Farmers Consent To Additional 148 Hectares Of Land; Measurement To Complete Next Week | Vinci Airport (Representative Pic)

After frequent protests and opposition to providing land for the upcoming Purandar International Airport, the local farmers have agreed to provide an additional 148 hectares of land. The measurement of this land will be completed next week, and the report will be sent to the state government, the district administration has informed.

About 1,285 hectares, or approximately 3,000 acres, of land will be acquired for the proposed international airport project in Purandar. So far, the actual measurement of 1,254 hectares has been completed.

For the airport land has been allocated from seven villages of Kumbharvalan, Ekhatpur, Pargaon, Munjawadi, Khanwadi, Udachiwadi and Vanpuri in Purandar taluka. About 3,220 farmers from these villages have submitted consent forms for around 94 per cent of the area to the district administration.

The land measurement, which began on September 26, has so far been completed in the villages of Udachiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjawadi and Kumbharvalan. Some parts of Khanwadi and Pargaon are still remaining, and the Pune district administration has expressed confidence that the process will be completed soon after discussing with the farmers.

After the completion of the counting and reporting process, the land acquisition compensation rate will be fixed by a high-level committee. After the price is fixed, an agreement will be signed after discussing with the farmers, and then the distribution of compensation will begin.

Preparations are also underway to issue a press release as per Section 33 (1) of the MIDC Act. Since the farmers are demanding an increase in the return on developed plots at the time of price fixing, everyone's attention is on the response of the Maharashtra government.